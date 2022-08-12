151 police personnel awarded excellence in investigation medal by home ministry

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation award for this year was awarded to 151 police personnel across various states and union territories and governmental agencies on Friday.

28 women out of the total awardees received the medal.

Amongst the 151 awards, 15 were conferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 11 to the Maharashtra Police, 10 each to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Police, and eight each to Kerala Police, Rajasthan Police and West Bengal Police, an MHA press release stated.

The remaining were awarded to the other states and union territories. Also, five awards medals were conferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) personnel.

The ministry added that police personnel are awarded with the objective to “promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation.”

The recommendations of the eligible officers were made in February this year, with ranks ranging from head constable to superintendent of police.

During the selection process, it is stressed that adequate representation of women nominees be submitted.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018 and is announced on August 12 every year.