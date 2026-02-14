15-year relation, a marriage ‘promise’, gunshot: Key facts in Noida couple suicide-murder
A man and a woman were found dead inside a parked car in Noida on Saturday morning.
In a shocking case, a couple was reportedly found dead with gunshot injuries inside a parked car in Noida on Saturday. The case is a stark reminder of the sensational triple murder case in Delhi where three people were found dead inside a parked car in Peeragarhi. What was initially assumed to be a suicide, later turned out to be a murder case involving an occultist.
However, in the Noida case, police have said that circumstances suggest that it is a murder-suicide case as the car was locked from inside. A note recovered from the man suggests the romantic relationship between the two had gone wrong.
The bodies were found inside the car parked near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station on Saturday morning, police said, news agency PTI reported. The police were alerted about the car on Saturday morning following which police arrived at the scene.
Here is what we know about the case so far:
Car locked from inside, gun in deceased man's hand
The man and the woman, believed to be a couple, were found inside the car with gunshot wounds to their heads. “A pistol was found in the boy's hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh was quoted as saying by police.
It is likely that the man first shot dead the girl and then died by suicide by turning the pistol towards himself.
Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police stated.
What we know about the couple
The man left behind a note which stated that the two had been dating for the last 15 years and that the woman had promised to marry him, reported India Today. However, he later found out that she was going to marry some other person which could have led to a dispute between the two.
According to police, the man, aged 31, is a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, while the woman is a 26-year-old resident of Sector 101 in Noida. Their families have been notified, officials said.
The couple had reportedly been missing from their homes since Friday and their families had filed missing persons report.
According to reports, initial probe indicates that this is a case of a murder-suicide where the man first killed the woman and turned the pistol towards himself.
