15-year relation, a marriage ‘promise’, gunshot: Key facts in Noida couple suicide-murder

In a shocking case, a couple was reportedly found dead with gunshot injuries inside a parked car in Noida on Saturday. The case is a stark reminder of the sensational triple murder case in Delhi where three people were found dead inside a parked car in Peeragarhi. What was initially assumed to be a suicide, later turned out to be a murder case involving an occultist. The bodies were found inside the car parked near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station on Saturday morning. (Photo for representation) (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

However, in the Noida case, police have said that circumstances suggest that it is a murder-suicide case as the car was locked from inside. A note recovered from the man suggests the romantic relationship between the two had gone wrong.

The bodies were found inside the car parked near pillar number 84 on Dadri Road under the limits of Sector 39 police station on Saturday morning, police said, news agency PTI reported. The police were alerted about the car on Saturday morning following which police arrived at the scene.

Here is what we know about the case so far:

Car locked from inside, gun in deceased man's hand The man and the woman, believed to be a couple, were found inside the car with gunshot wounds to their heads. “A pistol was found in the boy's hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh was quoted as saying by police.

It is likely that the man first shot dead the girl and then died by suicide by turning the pistol towards himself.

Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the scene. An inquest report was prepared, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police stated.