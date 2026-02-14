Couple found dead in Noida with gunshot wounds on Valentine's Day

A man and a woman were found dead inside a parked car with gunshot wounds to their heads in Noida on Saturday, February 14, a police official said. According to police, the case prima facie appears to be suicide. (Representational Photo)

The two victims, believed to be in a relationship, were found dead inside a car near pillar number 84 on Dadri road in Sector 107, which falls under Noida's Sector-39 Police Station, said police.

The police reached the spot after receiving the information and found the couple dead inside. A pistol was recovered from the man and the car was locked from the inside. According to police, the case prima facie appears to be suicide.

Both the man and the woman have been identified. While the man was a resident of Delhi's Trilokpuri, the woman was a resident of Noida's Salarpur in Sector 101.

The police said that their families were informed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Senior officials and the forensic team inspected the scene and further probe is underway.

A promise of marriage gone wrong? According to reports, initial probe indicates that this is a case of a murder-suicide where the man first killed the woman and turned the pistol towards himself.

The man also left behind a note which stated that him and the woman had been dating for the last 15 years and that the woman had promised to marry him, reported India Today. However, he later found out that she was going to marry some other person.

This incident comes just a week after the national capital was rocked by a similar incident when three people were found dead inside a parked car on northwest Delhi’s Peeragarhi on Sunday. As they did not have any visible injuries, it was later discovered that they were murdered by a 72-year-old self-styled tantrik. The tantrik had poisoned them with laddoos after promising to convert their ₹2 lakh into ₹3 crore through supernatural powers, police said on Wednesday, Hindustan Times had reported earlier.

The victims were identified as Randhir Singh, 76; Shiv Naresh, 47; and Laxmi, 40.

(With inputs from Anupam Thapa)