Home / India News / Teenager stabs 17-year-old to death in Karnataka, arrested: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Jul 05, 2023 01:10 AM IST

The Mandi Mohalla police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Act against the accused and have arrested the accused, the police said.

Mysuru: A 15-year-old allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death on Monday evening in Sunni Chowk under Mandi area of the district, police said.

The incident occured when the two boys were playing on the terrace of a house (HT Archives)
According to police officials, the incident occured when the two boys were playing on the terrace of a house. While playing, the accused got furious and stabbed the 17-year-old boy in his stomach with a machete, which he brought from his house.

The 17-year-old boy, indentified as Parvez Khan, was a PU at a private college in the city.

The residents immediately shifted Parvez to a nearby private hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The Mandi Mohalla police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Act against the accused and have arrested the accused, the police said.

‘The accused works at a shop and was playing with a senior boy on the terrace. Angered by the PU students while playing, the minor boy stabbed on his stomach several times,” Narasimhara assistant commissioner of police Ashwath Kumar told HT.

Wednesday, July 05, 2023
