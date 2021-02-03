15-year-old raped, body dumped in Chhattisgarh forest; 6 arrested: Cops

A 15-year-old girl was raped and bludgeoned to death before she was dumped in a forest in Korba district, police said on Wednesday. The girl’s father and her four-year-old niece were also killed by the accused.

Police have arrested six people in connection with the case.

The incident took place in Gadhuproda village under Lemru police station area on January 29, said police, but it came to light on Tuesday.

Those arrested are: Santram Manjhwar, Abdul Jabbar, Anil Kumar Sarthi, Pardeshi Ram Panika, Anand Ram and Umashankar Yadav.

The deceased man was working as a cattle-grazer at the house of Manjhwar.

Superintendent of Police, Korba, Abhishek Meena said on January 29, Manjhwar was going to drop the man, her daughter and granddaughter (4) to their village on his motorcycle.

“On the way, they stopped at a forest and the accused consumed liquor and other accused also joined him. Manjhwar and one another accused raped the girl. All six accused subsequently thrashed the trio with stones and sticks leaving two of them dead. They later dumped the rape victim below a rock at the foot of the mountain in forest and fled,” said the SP. The niece died in a hospital a few days later.

On Tuesday, the victim’s relative filed a complaint after which police detained Manjhwar.

Police said that Manjhwar confessed the crime after which five others were also arrested from the nearby villages.