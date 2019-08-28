16 injured in acid attack near Patna for opposing stalkers, say police

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:46 IST

At least 16 people including three women of an extended family were injured when they were attacked by a group of men with acid whom they had reprimanded for stalking a girl of their family near Patna on Wednesday, the Bihar police said.

Eight of those injured in the acid attack in Dawoodnagar Mali Tola village, 30 km Northeast of Patna in Vaishali district, are said to be in a serious condition and have been admitted to a government hospital in Hajipur. Police said the accused had been stalking and harassing the college girl for the last several days.

“Nearly 20 people attacked the family to teach them a lesson. Sixteen people were injured in the acid attack. It appeared that the trouble started with quarrel among youths of both sides,” Raghav Dayal, deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) said.

Five men have been detained, the officer said.

The family members of the girl said they had first reprimanded the youths. But it had no effect on them following which they threatened them with legal action.

On Tuesday, the alleged stalkers came with some other men and picked up a quarrel with locals and family members of the girl. The altercation turned violent and some of the accused allegedly fired in the air to terrorize the family.

Senior citizens in the locality intervened to restore peace. But on Wednesday morning, a group of people allegedly forced their way into the house of Devendra Bhagat and attacked the family with acid. When his relatives came to their rescue, the attackers threw acid on them as well.

Bhagat’s family alleged that one Balindra Sharma had led the group of attackers which included the stalkers.

“It was premeditated attack,” said Ravindra Bhagat, brother of Devendra Bhagat who was targeted first.

“Our house is next to Devendra’s house. When we heard screams emanating from his house, we rushed there to find out what had gone wrong and were shocked to see a crowd of men thrashing my brother and his family members. When we reached their home, the attackers, who were carrying acid in glass bottles, threw the liquid at us,” Ravindra said.

The girl was not among those injured.

Two separate FIRs have been lodged in the case. “We are carrying out a thorough investigation. Action against the guilty would be taken soon,” Dayal added.

