e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

Three of a family shot dead in Bihar’s Sitamarhi over old enmity

According to police, two persons were shot dead at Sitamarhi-Suppi Main road. More than 20 rounds were fired by the SUV-borne assailants.

patna Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Two of the three victims were fired at when they were on their way to court. Both died on the spot.
Two of the three victims were fired at when they were on their way to court. Both died on the spot. (Representative Image)
         

Three members of a family were shot dead and two others critically injured on Monday Akhta village under Suppi police station limits of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district over an old dispute.

Police said eight suspects have been arrested and additional force deployed in the village.

According to police, two persons were shot dead at Sitamarhi-Suppi Main road. More than 20 rounds were fired by the SUV-borne assailants.

Sitamarhi SP Anil Kumar said half-a-dozen assailants in a Scorpio hit a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate firing at Mohammed Salman Khan (28) and Mohammed Ejaz Khan (30), who were on way to appear before the court of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dumra. Both died on the spot.

Later, the assailants entered the residence of one Munna Khan and shot his wife, identified as Shahjahan Nisha (40). Two other women were also injured in the firing. Shahjahan was Ejaz’s sister-in-law .

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST

tags
more from patna
top news
    trending topics
    DU Cut-off ListSumit NagalINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS Dhoni
    don't miss