Three of a family shot dead in Bihar’s Sitamarhi over old enmity

patna

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST

Three members of a family were shot dead and two others critically injured on Monday Akhta village under Suppi police station limits of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district over an old dispute.

Police said eight suspects have been arrested and additional force deployed in the village.

According to police, two persons were shot dead at Sitamarhi-Suppi Main road. More than 20 rounds were fired by the SUV-borne assailants.

Sitamarhi SP Anil Kumar said half-a-dozen assailants in a Scorpio hit a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate firing at Mohammed Salman Khan (28) and Mohammed Ejaz Khan (30), who were on way to appear before the court of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dumra. Both died on the spot.

Later, the assailants entered the residence of one Munna Khan and shot his wife, identified as Shahjahan Nisha (40). Two other women were also injured in the firing. Shahjahan was Ejaz’s sister-in-law .

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:53 IST