16 people injured as TDP, YSRCP workers clash in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
16 persons were injured on Tuesday after a clash erupted between workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Mettavalasa village of Srikakulam.
Sub Inspector of Srikakulam Police, M Ahmad told ANI, "A clash erupted between workers of TDP and YSRCP in Mettavalasa village of Srikakulam allegedly over social media post related to recent local body polls. 16 persons were injured. They were taken to hospital."
"As of now, we have deployed additional police personnel at the village," said Ahmad.
"In the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections, a candidate supported by TDP has won in Mettavalasa village. Some YSRCP workers made some posts on their social media handles. TDP workers allege that those posts are derogatory. In this wake, TDP workers had a verbal brawl with YSRCP workers," said the police official.
"A heated argument led to a clash between both the groups. In the clash, 16 persons are injured. The police came to know about the matter, rushed to the spot and dispersed the groups. The injured persons were sent to Government General Hospital in nearby Rajam town. The police set up a picket in the village in order to prevent any untoward incidents in the village," said Ahmad.
