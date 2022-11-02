Home / India News / 16 police stations in Odisha declared child-friendly | All you need to know

16 police stations in Odisha declared child-friendly | All you need to know

india news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 07:19 AM IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also announced a Sampark Help Desk to address the issues of gender violence by providing psychosocial support to the victim of sexual violence who face tremendous trauma post the incident.

Child-friendly police station in Odisha.
Child-friendly police station in Odisha.
ByHT News Desk

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday declared 16 child-friendly police stations and said 18 more such police stations will start functioning soon in the state. Patnaik also announced a Sampark Help Desk to address the issues of gender violence by providing psychosocial support to the victim of sexual violence who face tremendous trauma post the incident.

The child-friendly facilities have been set up at the Crime Against Women and Child Wings (CAW & CW) in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur, Padmapur in Bargarh, Jajpur Road, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Aska, Soro, Bhawanipatna Sadar, Rairangpur, Deogarh, Rourkela sector 19, Dhenkanal town, Keonjhar town, Nalco in Angul and Binika police stations of the state.

Here's all you need to know about child-friendly police stations:

Child-friendly police stations in the state have been developed with a view to providing a child-friendly atmosphere, according to IPS ADG CAW&CW Rekha Lohani.

Such police stations have child-friendly amenities and ambience with interiors painted to attract the children.

Child-friendly police stations are also equipped with soft toys, a library having animated storybooks, swings for children, washrooms, a separate breastfeeding corner for lactating mothers, and recreation means like TV.

The main objective is to make minors more comfortable while lodging complaints with police without fear, Lohani said, adding that such measures are aimed at easing the fear and mental pressure of children visiting the police stations, seeking justice.

While one child-friendly unit has been opened at the crime against women and children wing (CAW&CW) police station in the capital city, 15 other districts have one such facility each.

The Sampark Help Desk, initiated with technical collaboration from Unicef, will help victims connect to various support agencies in the district like DCPU, DSWO, CWC, Childline, One Stop Centres, and district mental health professionals, among others.

The initiative will inform them of their rights and entitlements in their journey to secure justice, according to Lohani.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
naveen patnaik odisha
naveen patnaik odisha

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out