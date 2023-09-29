16-year-old Kerala boy commits suicide after receiving fake NCRB message, says police

A 16-year-old boy ended his life by suicide in this north Kerala district allegedly after he received a fake message in the name of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) seeking payment for accessing an unauthorised movie website, police said on Friday.

A suicide note recovered from his room gave indications about the online fraud which is suspected to have claimed the life of the teenager, a police officer said.

Adinath, a 11th standard student at a city school, was found hanging in his apartment in Chevayur here on Wednesday evening. A suicide note recovered from his room gave indications about the online fraud which is suspected to have claimed the life of the teenager, a police officer said. In the suicide note addressing his mother, the boy said he didn't log into any unauthorised website but watched a movie on a legitimate website on her laptop, the officer said.

"In the laptop, there was a fake message in the name of the NCRB saying that as he accessed an unauthorised website, he had to pay an amount of over ₹30,000, failing which it would invite a fine of a huge amount and imprisonment. This seemed to have scared the boy," he told PTI.

Police checked the browser history of the laptop but there was no indication that the deceased student had accessed any illegal website, he further said. "We don't know whether it was deleted...but anyway a detailed scientific probe is needed to bring out the truth," he said. The police have already launched an investigation and would soon collect more details from the boy's parents who shifted to another house following his demise, the officer added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

