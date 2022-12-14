17 die in Bihar hooch tragedy, toll likely to rise

At least 17 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district, officials said on Wednesday, adding the toll is likely to rise as five people are in a critical condition.

State excise minister Sunil Kumar said the matter is being probed and three people have been arrested so far. Police, however, said more than 30 people have been detained and no arrests were made till the time of filing this report.

The incident took place in three villages under Mashrakh, Ishuapur and Amnaur police stations area of Marhaura sub-division in Chhapra area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Police suspect the villagers might have purchased the liquor from a common shop in these adjoining areas.

Chhapra civil surgeon Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha said: “Seventeen people have died so far. Their post-mortems were conducted in Sadar hospital and the reports are awaited,” he said.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar confirmed only 10 deaths at the time of filing this report. Five people are undergoing treatment, he said.

“Saran district magistrate and superintendent of police are camping at the spot. Raids are being conducted to nab those involved in illegal liquor business. More than 30 persons have been detained,” Gangwar said.

A police officer familiar with the matter said “the toll is expected to climb”. Efforts are on to trace those who may have fallen ill but are not seeking treatment to avoid police probe, the officer said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016, though its implementation has been patchy.

The family of the deceased claimed more than 50 people consumed country-made liquor on Tuesday evening. They later began vomiting and complained of nausea, headache and uneasiness, they said.

Fifteen people complained of vision loss and are undergoing treatment at Masrakh health centre and Chhapra sadar hospital, according to police. Five of them were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

Excise minister Kumar “vowed” the government would take “strict action” against the accused. “Three people have been arrested. An investigation is on and anybody involved in the incident will not be spared,” he said.

Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena told HT the cause of the death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem. “An investigation is on. We have talked to the villagers and urged them to report fearlessly about liquor smuggling. A medical team has rushed to the village,” he said.

The hooch tragedy echoed in Parliament after BJP MP from Maharajganj, Janardhan Singh Sigriwal, raised it in the Lok Sabha and demanded immediate suspension of Saran SP.

BJP MP from Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, said: “We have seen tourism in India and the world but not death tourism, which began in my area yesterday (Tuesday). I have been only counting the number of people dying.”

The JD(U) said the BJP should not politicise the matter. “This is a serious crime. Any loss of life is condemnable. The BJP should not do politics over the tragic loss as it had also supported implementation of prohibition,” JD(U) spokesperson Dr Sunil Kumar said.

Irate over the incident, villagers blocked the state highway near Hanuman Chowk, disrupted vehicular traffic, burnt tyres and demanded compensation to the next kin of the deceased.

