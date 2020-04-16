17 more cases, 1 new containment zone identified

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 03:16 IST

People in Delhi who were infected with coronavirus (Covid-19) from coming in contact with a positive case was four times higher than those who got it from travelling abroad, as per the data released by Delhi government. So far, only 82 people who travelled internationally have tested positive for Covid-19 in comparison to 327, who got the disease locally.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 17 new cases of Covid-19, none related to the Markaz. On Tuesday, nine cases had been reported among those who had been evacuated in the special operation, down from 325 the day before.

A total of 2,300 people were taken to hospitals and quarantine centres from Nizamuddin, of which 1,080 people tested positive — putting the positivity rate among them to 46%. “As so many people were living in such close proximity, a high number of people were thought to have the infection. This is the reason the government started testing even those without symptoms at the quarantine centres. Now, all the tests have been completed,” a senior official from the department of health in Delhi said.

All those who had returned from international travel have completed their mandatory home quarantine, the data shows.

The authorities also reported two Covid-19 deaths in the city on Wednesday — a 43-year-old woman who was admitted to RML Hospital and a 55-year-old woman at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Of the 867 positive cases admitted to hospitals, 29 people are in intensive care, with five on ventilators. Just 323 tests were done on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi government decided to undertake a massive testing drive.

An order has been issued to all registered nursing homes and private hospitals, stating that they shall not refuse treatment to the injured/ serious patients brought to them for any reason.

Containment Zones

On Wednesday, one new containment zone was added in Delhi, taking the total to 56. The zone was identified in North Delhi’s Model Town’s Police Colony. As many as three blocks (G, H and I) were sealed and cordoned off to prevent the spread of Covid.

By late Wednesday evening, a block in South Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave was also identified as a potential containment zone. As it was a late development, the neighbourhood is likely to be added in the official list of the government on Thursday as the orders are still being issued, said a senior government official.

“We are issuing containment order for B block of Safdarjung Enclave. Four persons of a family tested positive for Covid-19,” said BM Mishra, district magistrate of south zone.