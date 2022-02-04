172 private members’ bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha today

NEW DELHI: As many as 172 private members’ bills are scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen member Asaduddin Owaisi is slated to table three bills, including the Right to Water Bill, which seeks to provide a practical framework for the realisation of the right to water.

BJP member Ashok Mahadeorao Nete will introduce the Unemployment Allowance Bill seeking to provide allowances to all unemployed persons.

In Rajya Sabha, 27 private member bills will be taken up. Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’ Brien will move a bill to provide for the effective prevention, preparedness, and management of epidemics.

Any member of Parliament can introduce private bills in the House in addition to those the government moves.

Reports of various committees such as the department-related parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth, and sports will also be tabled in the House on Friday.