17-year-old killed by mother’s partner in Bengaluru; one arrested

Halasuru police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of murdering a 17-year-old boy. The accused is said to be the lover of the victim’s mother and took the extreme step when the boy objected to his frequent visits at home, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Nandhu , while the police said it arrested one Shakthivel , in connection with the case.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night in Geetha’s (victim’s mother) house in Murphy Town. “Geetha had two children and earned a livelihood by doing household chores in the neighbourhood. She separated from her husband six years ago. During this time, she befriended Shakthivel, an autorickshaw driver, through Facebook,” said a senior police officer.

Over some time, Shakthivel started visiting the house frequently and began a having physical relationship, to which Nadhu objected, the police said. “There have been fights between Nandhu and Shakthivel over his visits in the past, and the former expressed his displeasure to his mother as well,” said the police official.

On Monday night, during one such altercation, Shakthivel took a kitchen knife to stab Nadhu. Although Geetha stopped Shakthivel and rushed Nadhu to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, the police revealed.

Police said that while Shakthivel was arrested for murder, police are probing Geetha’s role in the murder. “She told us that she tried to stop the murder. However, we will be questioning her further,” said a Halasuru police official.

A case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC.

In another incident, Bengaluru police on Monday opened fire at the prime accused in the murder case of a 27-year-old Aravind alias Lee at a football stadium here on September 12. Ashoknagar police officials said that they fired at Stalin’s leg when he tried to escape.

According to police, while transferring the suspects as part of the investigation on Monday, Stalin tried to escape, resulting in police opening fire at him. Apart from Stalin, Jack, Arun and Vijay, all residents of the New Bagalur layout near KG Halli.

On September 12, Aravind, a rowdy-sheeter, was chased and killed inside a city football stadium before an A-division women’s league match. A gang of four people was waiting for Aravind at a smaller ground adjacent to the stadium. They had information about Aravind coming there to meet his friend, who was playing in the tournament. But Aravind managed to escape and ran into the stadium, where was later hacked to death, the police said.