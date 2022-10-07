17-yr-old held for Punjab RPG attack; part of ploy to kill Salman Khan, says cops

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali on May 9, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Friday.

The juvenile was also reportedly tasked with “eliminating” actor Salman Khan, they added.

Besides, a 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Haryana on August 4. The two were nabbed from Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Thursday evening, police said.

Providing details, special commissioner of police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the teenager was apprehended for his alleged role in the RPG blast that rocked the headquarters of the Punjab force’s intelligence wing earlier this year.

Though no one was injured, the blast in room number 41 on the third floor of the headquarters shattered the windows of the building.

The attack, according to Punjab Police, was jointly carried out by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and local gangsters with the support of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence. Six people were arrested for their purported involvement in planning and providing local logistic support to the attackers.

The juvenile, a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Deepak Surakpur, a resident of Surakhpur in Haryana who is presently absconding, had reportedly fired the RPG at Punjab Police’s intelligence wing headquarters, Dhaliwal said.

The teen, Surakpur and one Monu Dagar, who is currently in jail, were also reportedly tasked to “eliminate” actor Salman Khan by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, he added. Both the gangsters are currently in jail.

Khan was issued a firearm license for self protection by Mumbai Police in July after he and his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat letter in June.

Besides the minor, Delhi Police arrested Arshdeep Singh (23), a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, in connection with the recovery of an IED in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on August 4.

Singh is facing two cases – one in Tarn Taran under the Arms and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and another in Kurukshetra under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (IED recovery).