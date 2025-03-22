18 BJP MLAs suspended from House amid ‘honey-trap’ row

The Karnataka assembly on Friday witnessed high drama, with Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) creating a ruckus demanding a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the alleged “honey-trap” attempt involving a minister and other politicians, leading to the suspension of 18 BJP legislators for six months for “disrespecting” Speaker UT Khader. BJP MLAs being evicted by Marshals during the Budget session of Karnataka Assembly, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 21, 2025. Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Legislative Assembly on Friday for "disrespecting" Speaker U T Khader. (PTI)

The suspension resolution, moved by state’s parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil, was adopted by the assembly. Earlier, BJP and JD(S) members stormed into the well of the House, protesting with CDs in hand and shouting slogans, even as chief minister Siddaramaiah assured them of a high-level probe into alleged “honey-trap” allegations.

On Thursday, Congress leader and cooperation minister KN Rajanna informed the assembly that there had been attempts to honey-trap him and that at least 48 individuals, including legislators and central leaders and judges, had fallen victim to similar schemes.

“This chair cannot tolerate interrupting the proceedings of the House, ignoring the dignity of the chair and behaving in a way that damages the parliamentary traditions,” the speaker said, while reading out the suspension order, which came on the last day of the state’s budget session. The suspension resolution passed by the House bars the 18 MLAs from entering the assembly and participating in standing committee meetings for six months.

Those suspended are the BJP chief whip Doddanna Gouda Patil, CN Ashwath Narayan, SR Vishwanath, BA Basavaraju, MR Patil, Channabasappa, B Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotyan, Sharanu Salagar, Dr Shailendra Beldale, CK Ramamurthy, Yashpal Suvarna, BP Harish, Bharath Shetty, Dheeraj Muniraju, Chandru Lamani, Muniratna and Basavaraj Mattimood.

Soon after the House convened in the morning, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar raised the honey-trap controversy involving politicians and demanded an answer from Siddaramaiah before he responded to the debate on the 2025–26 state budget.

Citing Rajanna’s statement from the previous day and arguing that it had lowered the dignity of the House, Kumar said: “If a minister has to come to the House and claim that there was an attempt to honey-trap him while requesting a probe from the home minister, what does that say about the situation? How is the cabinet functioning? Is there no morality left in the cabinet and the chief minister?”

Kumar also urged Siddaramaiah to announce the details of the high-level probe and ensure the protection of all assembly members. “What is the intelligence department doing? The CM must provide answers, as intelligence falls under his purview,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashok noted that since Rajanna had alleged honey traps involving central leaders, ministers, and political figures across all parties, the government should order a judicial probe led by a sitting HC judge. “If ministers aren’t protected, who will protect us? If someone is trying to eliminate others for the CM’s chair, where is the morality?” he asked.

Addressing the issue, Siddaramaiah said no one would be protected, regardless of their position, and that the government would ensure a thorough investigation and necessary action.

“Rajanna has spoken about an attempt to honey-trap him. Home minister G Parameshwara has already responded, stating that a high-level investigation will be conducted. Let Rajanna file a complaint. All Congress, BJP, and JD(S) members will be provided protection. Those who have violated the law must be punished accordingly,” the CM said.“It is our responsibility to protect all citizens of the state. We will ensure a high-level investigation,” he added.

Parameshwara, too, reiterated that Rajanna had expressed his intent to file a complaint and had requested a probe but had yet to formally submit it.

“I have already assured the House that I will get the matter investigated. I am committed to a high-level probe. I will discuss the nature of the investigation with the Chief Minister, and we will decide accordingly, considering your suggestions,” he added.

A similar display of unruly behaviour was witnessed in the legislative council, where BJP members of legislative council (MLC) tore the bill and threw it into the well of the House, in front of Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti.