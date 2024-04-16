 18 Maoists killed in major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker: BSF | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
18 Maoists killed in major anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Kanker: BSF

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 06:13 PM IST

As many as 18 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, the Border Security Force said on Tuesday.

The encounter broke out in a forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits. (File Photo)
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF in conjunction with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a joint operation in the Binagunda area under the jurisdiction of Chotebetiya police station in Kanker, the central police force said in a statement.

During the course of the operation, the BSF team came under heavy fire from CPI Maoist insurgents. The BSF troops promptly retaliated against the attackers, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

The operation is still underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

