Chhattisgarh Police announce 5 lakh reward for intel on Naxals

Chhattisgarh police on Tuesday announced a reward of ₹5 lakh in cash and jobs in the force to people who will provide information on Naxals in Kabirdham district. Security forces during an anti-Naxal operation. (HT File Photo)

The police have distributed pamphlets in Naxal affected villages, titled ‘soochna do, inaam pao’ (give information, receive rewards). They expect to reach all residents of the 16 villages that are identified as most affected.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Anyone who aids the arrest of Maoists or provides inputs leading to their killing in encounters will be given a cash reward of ₹5 lakh and a job in the police force. Cash rewards will also be given to persons who help in the surrender of Maoists,” the pamphlets stated.

Kabirdham Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishekh Pallava said posters of the offer have been displayed in the villages over the last two days.

“This amount is in addition to the bounty declared by the state or central governments on any Naxals,” the SP said, adding that the informers will also be recruited in the district police as constables without any test but concerned person will have to fulfil the educational and physical standards.

According to the police, Naxals have been trying to set up a new base in the tri-junction forest of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC- zone), comprising parts of Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), Gondia (Maharashtra), Rajnandgaon, Mungeli and Kabirdham districts (Chhattisgarh) from 2017-18.

In the last five years, three Naxals were killed in encounters with the police, and six have surrendered in Kabirdham. There are around 41 villages in Kabirdham on the interstate border, where the movement of Maoists has been reported in the last two years. Of these, 16 were identified as most affected.

“So far, we have sent messages to 35,000 mobile phone numbers in these villages, and 1 lakh mobile phone users will be covered over the next one week,” the SP added.

Naxal-affected villages in the district were largely inhabited by the Baiga tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG). Efforts will be made to ensure that benefits of the central government’s JANMAN schemes for tribals reach these areas, he added.