19 die as rains lash Gujarat, rescue operations underway

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:43 IST

Nineteen people have died in separate incidents over the past 24 hours, with incessant showers continuing to lash Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, 6,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in view of a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days in Gujarat.

Four people were crushed to death when a building collapsed in central Gujarat’s Nadiad town late on Friday night, said the police control room. In two similar incidents of wall collapse on Saturday, a family of four in Ahmedabad and eight persons in Saurashtra’s Morbi town lost their lives.

Also, three fishermen died off Porbandar coast and other seven went missing when a boat capsized. The India Metrological Department, in its advisory, has cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea. Four other deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents.

“The state administration has deployed 18 teams of NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] and 11 of SDRF [State Disaster Response Force] at different locations, including south, central, north Gujarat and Saurashtra,” said chief minister Vijay Rupani.

The state has received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours, causing swelling of rivers and increasing water levels at various reservoirs.

On Saturday, most of the cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat, were waterlogged as they received rain throughout the day. Ahmadabad Municipal Corporation has appealed to people to avoid venturing out if it not necessary. Some private schools have declared holidays.

In Vadodara, the water level at Ajwa reservoir has reached the danger mark and all the dam gates have been opened to release the water into Vishwamitri river, which is in spate.

Last week, a heavy downpour caused flooding in Vadodara city, throwing normal life out of gear and prompting authorities to press paramilitary, NDRF and SDRF teams into service for the rescue of people.

