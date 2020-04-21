19 die in 24 hrs, Gujarat tally reaches 2,718

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:50 IST

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 239 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,178. Nineteen people also died in 24 hours, the most in a day yet in the state, and took the toll to 90.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary, health and family welfare, said : “Out of these 239 cases, 78 have been reported from Surat, 125 from Ahmedabad, 11 from Vadodra, five from Banskantha, three from Valsad, and rest from other districts.”

Ravi added that the new cases have came from Ghatalodia, Dudheshwar, Daryapur, Chandkheda, Jamalpur, Berhampura, Maninagar, Raipur, Hathijan, Paharal, Naranpura, Danilimdi and Gita Mandir in Ahmedabad. These areas are located in Walled City of Ahmedabad. In Surat, most of the cases were reported from old city localities such as Udhana, Salabatpura, Pandesara, Katargam, Lalgate, Choryasi, Mithi Khari, and Limbayat.

The principal secretary said that the health department is testing in large numbers in private and government hospitals. “We have got 35,543 people tested, of which 33,477 tests were negative. We were expecting the increase as many of those tested had symptoms and we are well prepared to deal with the situation,” she said.

She added that as many as 30354 people are currently under quarantine, of which 3436 are at government facilities, 26590 in home quarantine and 327 in private.

Gujarat’s health department data shows about two-thirds of the total cases in the state were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat.

Out of 2178 cases, 1378 have been reported from Ahmedabad, followed by Surat-347, Vadodra-194, Rajkot-40, Bhavnagar-32 and rest are from other districts.

The localities in Ahmedabad which have emerged as Covid-19 hotspots are Jamalpur from where 302 cases were reported till Monday, followed by Berhampur- 212, Khadia-109, Dariyapur-108, Danilimdi-91 and Shahpur-39.

Similarly, the localities in Surat, from where the maximum number of cases have been reported, are Limbayat- 111 cases, Surat Centra- 59 cases, Varacha A- 43 cases, Udhna-31 cases, Rander-23 cases, Athwa Gate- 10 cases, Katargam- seven cases and Varacha B- sxi cases.

The districts from where high numbers of deaths were reported are Ahmedabad-53, Surat-12, Vadodra-seven, Bhavnagar-five, and remaining from rest of the districts.

The state Congress party also appealed to the government to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to workers on the front lines. “As the cases of number of corona warriors getting infected are increasing, we have requested the state government to provide PPE kits to medical staff, paramedical staff, police, teams involved in survey and other corona warriors part of emergency services teams,” said Manish Doshi, chief spokespersons, Gujarat Congress committee.

State Bhartiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that the government has distributed kits and masks and is making all efforts to contain the virus. “We are number one in terms of testing and also were distributing kits and masks in high number. This is time to create positivity and help people and the state government is doing that successfully,” said Pandya.

The state government has also appointed five senior IAS officers to provide guidance and supervise the district administration along with effective implementation of the preventive measures taken for curbing the spread of the pandemic Covid-19.

These appointed officers are Sonal Mishra, secretary (Narmada) for Bhavnagar, Mamta Verma (tourism Secretary) for Patan, AM Solanki (managing director (MD), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited) for Anand, Shahmeena Husain (MD, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited) for Bharuch, and Rajesh Manjhu (transport Commissioner) for Panchmahal.

The charge of these districts is given to these officials in addition to their usual responsibilities, a government statement said.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the state government’s decision to resume the industrial units in areas other than the municipal corporations and municipality limits of the state, around 6,000 industrial units have become functional.

According to government officials, 40,000 to 45,000 worked reported for work in these 6,000 industrial units.

“These units mostly consist of chemicals, ceramic tiles, cement and small scale industries. Considering the permissions granted to the industry in the state, more than 15,000 units are estimated to be operational in the next two days,” said an government official.

The state government has also appointed a District Committee headed by the Collector to operate the industrial units in the state, keeping in view the strict compliance of the guidelines of the Government of India including social distancing, while providing employment-economic support to the working-class people during the time of lockdown.

“The committee has been given the powers to withdraw the permission, if the industries violate or miss the guidelines of the central government,” the official added.