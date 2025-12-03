Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
19 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad amid technical glitch, flyers frustrated

PTI
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 09:53 pm IST

The airport said that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

A chaotic situation unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after Indigo airlines cancelled 19 flights to various destinations, including Delhi and Bengaluru from here on Wednesday, airport sources said.

IndiGo also reportedly cancelled 21 incoming flights from various destinations.(AFP)
IndiGo also reportedly cancelled 21 incoming flights from various destinations.(AFP)

The airport said that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Similarly, the airline also cancelled 21 incoming flights from various destinations, the sources said. Nine flights were cancelled on Tuesday too.

“Deeply unfortunate to see #Ayyappadevotees forced to protest at Hyderabad Airport after @IndiGo6E failed to address hours-long delays. Passengers deserve clarity, and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action,” a netizen said in a post on X tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu.

Social media was flooded with videos showing frustrated passengers arguing with airline staff over the cancellations. Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to secure enough crew for operating its flights.

Acknowledging the situation, an airline spokesperson said, "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements."

The RGAI in a post on X said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo’s customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, maintained that operations at RGIA remain normal.

Follow Us On