e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 19-year-old girl dies in wall collapse as heavy rains lash Odisha

19-year-old girl dies in wall collapse as heavy rains lash Odisha

The India Meteorological Department sounded warning of heavy rainfall in more than 10 districts of Odisha.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 07:57 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Heavy rain lashed Bhubaneshwar last week.
Heavy rain lashed Bhubaneshwar last week.(ANI Photo)
         

A 19-year-old girl died and four of her family members were injured after the wall of their house collapsed following incessant rainfall in Bolangir district. Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and other districts too flood grappled with floods due to an active southwest monsoon.

Officials said that Deepanjali Baralendia, a 19-year-old girl of Ghunaghutipali village under Patnagarh block of Bolangir district, was sleeping with her parents and two brothers when the mud wall of their house gave in. Deepanjali, her parents and siblings were injured in the incident; she later succumbed to her injuries while being taken to hospital.

Patnagarh tehsildar Puspanjali Panda said the district saw 78.3 mm in the last 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall in southern Odisha district of Malkangiri inundated several low-level bridges connecting various block headquarters. Reports of house damage came from Chitrakonda and Kalimela blocks of the district. Heavy rainfall created a flood-like situation in Dhenkanal district with a herd of over 50 cows stranded in a patch of grazing land near Brahmani river. Several parts of Kendrapada district have become waterlogged after incessant rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded warning of heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. The districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report
Parliament Annexe building fire brought under control: Report
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
India eyes global front runners in Covid-19 vaccine plan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris poster springs up in Tamil Nadu, niece shares photo
‘Victorious’ Kamala Harris poster springs up in Tamil Nadu, niece shares photo
MS Dhoni, between the lines
MS Dhoni, between the lines
MS Dhoni farewell match: Ex-IPL chief on whether BCCI would agree to demands
MS Dhoni farewell match: Ex-IPL chief on whether BCCI would agree to demands
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In