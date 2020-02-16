e-paper
Home / India News / 19-year-old gunned down by cousin in Meerut hate crime

19-year-old gunned down by cousin in Meerut hate crime

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 23:46 IST
S Raju
S Raju
Meerut: A 19-year-old woman’s cousin shot her dead on Saturday in presence of her brother for having a relationship with a neighbour in their village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, police said on Sunday.

Police superintendent Avinash Pandey said the cousin, Prashant, shot her twice before fleeing the murder scene. He added during interrogation, the woman’s brother, Tushar, said that they were upset with her over her relationship. Tushar, Prashant and their friend Salman had attended a birthday party and consumed before the woman was killed.

Pandey said the three then came to the woman’s house, where they again had liquor. “...thereafter Prashant pumped two bullets into her...They took her inside a room and cleaned the blood where she was shot. Later, they informed police, three hours after the incident to project it a case of murder by unknown assailants,” said Pandey.

A police team that rushed to the scene detained Tushar, and other members of the family. During interrogation, they confessed to murdering the woman, Pandey added.

Sub-inspector Sreepal said they have registered a case against them including under Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder). Police said they have rushed teams to arrest the main accused, Prashant, who remains on the run.

Police said the woman’s family had come to know about her relationship a few days ago and tried to unsuccessfully convince her end it.

