190 pigeons found dead in Narol district, Ahmedabad
In yet another suspected case of bird flu, around 190 pigeons were found dead in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city over a period of two days, said officials on Thursday.
To ascertain the exact cause of death of the pigeons in the Narol area, the carcass samples were sent to a Bhopal laboratory for testing for avian influenza, said Dr Rajendra Patel, Assistant Director, animal husbandry department, Ahmedabad district.
"We have sent two samples to a Bhopal-based laboratory for confirmation (of bird flu)," said Patel.
"Around 190 pigeons were found dead in the Narol area of the city during the last two days in a suspected case of bird flu. We have discarded the carcasses as per protocols and sanitised the area.
Bird flu cases were first reported in Gujarat on January 8 when samples of some dead birds, found near a dam in Junagadh district, later tested positive for avian influenza. Later, bird flu cases were also reported from Surat, Vadodara and Valsad districts, where samples of dead crows returned positive tests for the virus.
Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the influenza virus.
Republic Day violence is a blot on Indian history: Shahnawaz Hussain
- The BJP leader termed the Republic Day violence at Red Fort as a blot on Indian history, alleging it was sponsored and pre-planned on the lines of the vandalism that had happened last month in Capitol Hill.
2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination starts as J-K reports 2 deaths, 60 new cases
- Frontline workers like security forces, revenue and municipal workers will be inoculated in the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive that began on Thursday.
Char Dham shrines, hilly areas get fresh snowfall in Uttarakhand
- The India Meteorological Department this afternoon issued a weather warning for Friday and advised government authorities to make necessary arrangements for road clearances.
'No particular name': FIR against creators of toolkit shared by Greta
- Delhi Police register FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social media aiming to spread ‘disaffection against govt of India’
