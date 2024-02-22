19,000-cr mega Indian Navy deal for BrahMos missiles gets Cabinet nod: Report

In a major boost to the Indian Navy's capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given the green light for procuring more than 200 BrahMos extended-range supersonic cruise missiles for deployment on warships, reported news agency ANI. The proposed acquisition deal – estimated at around ₹19,000 crore – was reportedly cleared in a committee meeting held on Wednesday evening. A view of the Brahmos booth at the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore February 21, 2024.(REUTERS)

The contract between BrahMos Aerospace – an Indo-Russian multinational aerospace and defence corporation – and the ministry of defence is likely to be signed in the first week of March.

BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited was formed as a joint venture between India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya in 1998. Initially, the ownership was divided equally between the two countries, but India has gradually increased its stake in the company headquartered in New Delhi.

The company is primarily responsible for the design, development, production, and marketing of the BrahMos missile system, one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world.

The BrahMos missile has been indigenised in a big way by the BrahMos corporation and more parts are being indigenised.

India has also started the export of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, two years after the two countries signed a deal worth almost $375 million.

The cabinet committee's nod for Brahmos missile acquisition comes days after the defence ministry approved a proposal to procure nine maritime surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy and six maritime patrol aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard. The proposed acquisition involves the construction of 15 maritime patrol planes, which will be based on C-295 transport aircraft that are being manufactured in India in a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus.

The estimated value of these projects stands at a whopping ₹29,000 crore.

The transport aircraft would be equipped with the required radars and sensors and turned into a maritime patrol plane by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS), reported ANI.

(With ANI inputs)