1984 anti-Sikh riots survivors deface Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk signboard, demand its renaming

A group of survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday allegedly defaced a “Rajiv Chowk” signboard in Central Delhi and demanded renaming of the area, previously known as Connaught Place, after revolutionary leader Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Raising slogans against former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the protesters garlanded the signboard with shoes and slippers and sprayed black paint on it.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approached the police in this regard.

Also Read: Youth Akali leaders deface Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, one held

“A case for defacement of public property has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the NDMC,” DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

The incident comes a day after a statue of the late prime minister was vandalised in Ludhiana in Punjab by Akali Dal leaders.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 21:29 IST