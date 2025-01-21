Menu Explore
1-year BEd programme may soon return: NCTE

BySanjay Maurya, New Delhi
Jan 21, 2025 08:06 AM IST

The course, if restarted, will be offered to candidates who have completed the four-year bachelor’s degree or a two-year master’s degree

The National Council for Teachers Education is expected to submit draft regulations to the education ministry which seek to restart the one-year bachelor of education course, a decade after it was discontinued in 2014, to align with recommendations of the new education police, council chairman Pankaj Arora said on Monday.

1-year BEd programme may soon return: NCTE
1-year BEd programme may soon return: NCTE

The course, if restarted, will be offered to candidates who have completed the four-year bachelor’s degree or a two-year master’s degree, Arora said.

“One-year BEd programme will be for four-year undergraduate (UG) students and two-years postgraduate students. It will not be offered to those who have completed three-year UG programmes and they will have to enroll in the two-year BEd programme. Institutions offering two-year BEd programme will have to become multidisciplinary institutes by 2028,” Arora said.

The commission on Monday constituted an eight-member panel to finalise the framework for various courses, including the one-year BEd programme.

At a January 11 meeting, the governing body of the teachers education regulator approved several decisions related to teacher training courses.

The commission is discussing a set of decisions with the education ministry and work is going to submit them as draft NCTE regulations 2025 for public consultation, Arora said.

