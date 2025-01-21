1-year BEd programme may soon return: NCTE
The course, if restarted, will be offered to candidates who have completed the four-year bachelor’s degree or a two-year master’s degree
The National Council for Teachers Education is expected to submit draft regulations to the education ministry which seek to restart the one-year bachelor of education course, a decade after it was discontinued in 2014, to align with recommendations of the new education police, council chairman Pankaj Arora said on Monday.
The course, if restarted, will be offered to candidates who have completed the four-year bachelor’s degree or a two-year master’s degree, Arora said.
“One-year BEd programme will be for four-year undergraduate (UG) students and two-years postgraduate students. It will not be offered to those who have completed three-year UG programmes and they will have to enroll in the two-year BEd programme. Institutions offering two-year BEd programme will have to become multidisciplinary institutes by 2028,” Arora said.
The commission on Monday constituted an eight-member panel to finalise the framework for various courses, including the one-year BEd programme.
At a January 11 meeting, the governing body of the teachers education regulator approved several decisions related to teacher training courses.
The commission is discussing a set of decisions with the education ministry and work is going to submit them as draft NCTE regulations 2025 for public consultation, Arora said.