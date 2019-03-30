2,500 Jan Dhan account holders get windfall in Moradabad, bank starts probe

Bank of Baroda and the district administration in Moradabad have launched simultaneous probes after 2,500 Jan Dhan bank accounts in the Moradabad branch of the bank were credited Rs 10,700 each on Friday.

These accounts were recently opened at the Business Correspondence Centre of Bank of Baroda in Bhojupur locality of Moradabad and as soon as the news of the money being credited spread, people started reaching the centre to withdraw money.

An unspecified number of people were able withdraw the money but the massive rush made the bank officers suspicious. The bank then blocked all kinds of transactions in these accounts.

On Saturday, the bank said it has found that the amount was transferred by the minorities affairs department through NEFT.

“We are in touch with officials of the minorities affairs department and are trying to find out as to under which head the transactions have been made. The accounts have been put under `suspicious’ head and have been blocked until the matter is resolved and a fresh KYC is conducted,” Hema Adhikari, branch manager of the bank said.

The bank has constituted an investigation team to probe the matter amid suspicion that such transactions might have taken place in other banks as well.

“It is suspected that such transactions have also been made in similar accounts of other banks of Moradabad and other districts as well. We have sought a report from other districts also,” Satish Chand Gupta, lead bank manager of BoB, said.

The district administration also launched its own probe. “We are also in touch with officials of the department and are trying to find out how and why the amount has been transferred”, Moradabad district magistrate Rakesh Singh said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:42 IST