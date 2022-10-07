Home / India News / 2 army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi

2 army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 03:08 PM IST

“During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on 06 Oct 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina,” read an official statement issued on Friday.

Representative image of a T-90 tank.&nbsp;(File photo)
Representative image of a T-90 tank. (File photo)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Two personnel of the Indian Army were killed and another was injured on Thursday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field exercise near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

“During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on 06 Oct 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina,” read an official statement issued on Friday.

The statement said the commander and gunner of the tank succumbed to their injuries, adding the injured personnel, who was the driver, is out of danger and undergoing treatment.

Thursday's firing incident is being investigated.

The army expressed its deep condolence to the bereaved families of the two personnel who died in the tank burst.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jhansi indian army
jhansi indian army

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out