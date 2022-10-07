2 army personnel killed, 1 hurt in T-90 tank barrel burst near Jhansi

Two personnel of the Indian Army were killed and another was injured on Thursday after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during a field exercise near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

“During the Annual Firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on 06 Oct 2022, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina,” read an official statement issued on Friday.

The statement said the commander and gunner of the tank succumbed to their injuries, adding the injured personnel, who was the driver, is out of danger and undergoing treatment.

Thursday's firing incident is being investigated.

The army expressed its deep condolence to the bereaved families of the two personnel who died in the tank burst.

