2 army personnel on patrol duty near LoC killed in accidental grenade blast

An Indian Army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir late on Sunday, people familiar with the matter said.

The deceased were identified as Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh. They were part of a patrol party in Poonch’s Mendhar sector.

GOC @Whiteknight_IA and all Ranks salute brave hearts Capt Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties on the LOC in Mendhar Sector. We offer deepest condolences to their family members. pic.twitter.com/wLSnGl7oUU — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 18, 2022

