e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 arrested for raising Azadi slogans during Muharram procession in Srinagar

2 arrested for raising Azadi slogans during Muharram procession in Srinagar

Police said that those who raised slogans of Azadi during the Muharram procession were booked under the sedition law

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A Muharram procession in Srinagar.
A Muharram procession in Srinagar.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Police in Srinagar have arrested two persons for allegedly raising Azadi slogans during a Muharram procession, officials said Thursday.

They said that those who raised slogans of Azadi during the Muharram procession were booked under the sedition law. While two persons were arrested, the police are on the lookout for others.

“Midnight raids (on Tuesday night) were conducted in which two persons have been arrested and further arrests are expected in the said case and the investigation is going on,” Srinagar police said in a statement.

The action was taken after a video surfaced on social media. “The mourners were found chanting pro Azadi slogans in a Jaloos-e-Aza (Muharram Procession). PS Parimpora has taken cognizance,” it said.

The police acted swiftly and identified the location which is situated at the end of Hokersar Nowpora Bund, on the outskirts of the city. Hokersar is a wetland some 10 km from the heart of Srinagar.

“The area is isolated and there was no history of organising any such unlawful gathering before, neither was there input of any gathering or procession nor was there any police presence, as the area is far from main Imambara,” the police said.

The statement said that some youth from the neighbouring area of Budgam led by Sajad Hussain Parray, Arif Ahmad Dar and Raja Mehboob, all residents of Gund Hassi Bhat, allegedly took advantage of the isolated area to assemble and raise pro-Azadi slogans.

tags
top news
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram procession
SC dismisses PIL seeking permission for holding Muharram procession
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
SC favours Patanjali in trademark dispute, refuses to restrain it from using ‘Coronil’
As Covid-19 cases cross 24 million globally, a look at 5 much-awaited vaccines
As Covid-19 cases cross 24 million globally, a look at 5 much-awaited vaccines
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigns amid US pressure to sell video app
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
Watch: Kamala Harris recalls ‘walks along the beach in India’ with grandfather
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In