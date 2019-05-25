2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in Nagaland

Two personnel of Assam Rifles were killed and four critically injured when a truck they were travelling in was ambushed by suspected militants of the NSCN (Khaplang) in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday, officials said.

An official of the Assam Rifles familiar with the details of the incident said the attack happened between Toba and Ukha in Mon district close to the Myanmar border at around 1.20 pm on Saturday.

“The Assam Rifles party which came under attack was travelling to relieve another party which has been involved in operations on the Myanmar border,” this official said.

“Two personnel have died while another four have been critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling in came under fire,” said Thavaseelan K, Deputy Commissioner, Mon.

According to the Assam Rifles official, the injured have been evacuated to the Air Force Hospital in Jorhat in Assam. No insurgent group has so far claimed responsibility. However, NSCN (Khaplang), the major Naga insurgent outfit which operates out of Myanmar is the prime suspect. The group is not part of the ceasefire agreement with Centre.

“We suspect it is most likely the Yung Aung faction of the NSCN (K) which is behind this attack,” the Assam Rifles official said. “The Khango Konyak faction is also a suspect but it is unlikely since they have now joined the talks with the Government of India,” this official said.

Khango Konyak, the former chairman of the NSCN(K) who was ousted as the group split in the middle belongs to Mon district. Earlier this year, Khango Konyak faction joined the working committee of the Naga National Political Groups which is engaged in talks with Government of India simultaneously with the NSCN(I-M).

Anti-India insurgent outfits including the NSCN(K) which are operating out of Myanmar are feeling the heat since the Myanmar Army started an offensive earlier this year targeting the camps of these outfits in the Naga Self Administered Zone.

“As the Myanmar Army has launched an offensive, we have also beefed up operations on our side to make sure insurgents do not infiltrate,” the Assam Rifles official said.

