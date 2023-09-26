2 bandhs planned in Bengaluru over Cauvery

In the midst of mounting tensions surrounding the release of Cauvery water, divisions among protesting groups in Bengaluru have resulted in conflicting calls for Bandhs on Tuesday and Friday. The discordant Bandh announcements resulted in several associations, including taxi drivers and hotel owners, withdrawing their backing for the Bandh. However, schools will remain shuttered. Karnataka to see two bandhs over Cauvery issue amid a divide in protesting groups. (Flickr)

All private schools in Bengaluru have made the decision to remain closed on Tuesday, in an announcement made by the Associated Management of English Medium School in Karnataka (KAMS). Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner Dayananda KA, too declared a holiday for all schools and colleges across the city in anticipation of the Bengaluru Bandh.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi, said they will continue with the Bandh, which they had announced three days in advance. “We have called several organisations to be part of the protest and preparations are underway. We have also informed Vatal Nagaraj about these plans. We also held a meeting today (Monday), but they refused to join hands with us,” he said.

“We are not doing this for politics. We are doing it for the people. We are doing the protest tomorrow (Tuesday), there is a meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee. And we wanted our protest to reach those who are in power. So, we won’t postpone the protest,” he added.

Meanwhile, the pro-Kannada group, Kannada Chaluvali, led by Vatal Nagaraj, stood resolute in their call for a statewide Bandh on Friday. “Everyone will support the bandh. We will protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. We will block national highways and airports. Buses, taxis and autos will support the bandh,” Nagaraj said during a press conference on Monday.

Vatal Nagaraj also withdrew support for the Bengaluru bandh on September 26. “On September 29, the national highways will be shut and we will also try to close the airport down,” Nagaraj told reporters. “I reiterate that all pro-Kannada outfits present here won’t support the bandh on Tuesday. But on September 29, there will be a state-wide bandh.”

The Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, which had earlier supported the Bandh on Tuesday, withdrew their support on Tuesday. “There was a meeting wherein it was decided that another bandh would be held state-wide. We have decided to participate in the state-wide bandh and have withdrawn from the Bengaluru bandh as we cannot participate on both days,” Tanveer Pasha, President of Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association.

Bengaluru Police commissioner B Dayananda on the other hand said that permission had not been granted for the Bandh on Tuesday, explicitly prohibiting processions and rallies. He issued a stern warning of strict action against any individuals involved in untoward incidents. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were slated for enforcement from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight, restricting public gatherings to no more than five people.

“As per various judgements of the Supreme Court and the high court, no bandh is allowed. The police have made the necessary security arrangements for Tuesday. Patrol forces and additional forces will be deployed on duty. We have also taken the necessary steps to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and additional Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed,” said Dayananda.

Dayananda said that the proposed rally from Mysore Bank Circle to Freedom Park Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi had not received police clearance.

The Commissioner’s statement came hours after Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the government’s stance on permitting protests in a democracy. However, he cautioned against disregarding court orders, suggesting that calls for protests and Bandhs without legal compliance could have legal repercussions.

“In a democracy, we (the government) will not curtail protests, but BJP and JD(S) are trying to do politics on the issue. Our party people too called and spoke to me about the protest, I said, it’s your right and protect it...but one has to understand court orders before calling for protests or bandh, just giving such calls for media publicity is not right, as such calls may have legal repercussions,” said Siddaramaiah.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa extended his party’s cooperation to ensure the success of the Bengaluru Bandh, appealing to all concerned parties to support the cause while maintaining peace and order in the city.

‘’On the Cauvery water dispute, we have had detailed discussions and come to a certain decision. The Bengaluru bandh should be successful without any confusion tomorrow. I appeal to hotel and shop owners and organisations to shut their establishments tomorrow, without giving any different statements -- for the sake of maintaining peace and order and in support of Bengaluru’s cause,’’ Yediyurappa said.

‘’Our party workers will try to ensure that the bandh is successful and peaceful. I appeal to everyone to cooperate in the success of the bandh,’’ he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON