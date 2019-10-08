2 booked for duping people on pretext of providing govt job

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:35 IST

A couple was booked for duping at least 15 people of around ₹32 lakh on pretext of providing them with a government job on Tuesday.

The accused, Gurpreet Singh, 38, and his wife Preeti Walia, 35, who were residing at New Officers Colony, Patiala offered complainants the post of a clerk at the Punjab governor’s house in Chandigarh. However, they neither provided the victims with a job nor returned their money.

Sub-inspector Amritvir Singh Chehal, in-charge of the Officer Colony Post, said so far 15 victims have registered a complaint against the couple.

One of the complainants, Harmeet Singh of Sanour, had met the accused in September 2017. The couple told Harmeet that he had kosher connections at the Punjab governor’s house and promised to get him the job of a government clerk in exchange of ₹2 lakh.

Preeti has been arrested while her husband is at large. A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the couple.

