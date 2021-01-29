2 BSF officers dismissed, 6 transferred for involvement in cattle smuggling
The Border Security Force have dismissed at least two of its personnel and transferred six others for their alleged involvement in cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal.
“At least two personnel, including a second-in-command and an inspector, have been dismissed in the past 10 days. They were posted in Malda district in 2017–18,” said a top official.
In September 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case and arrested two BSF commandants and one local businessman who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling along south Bengal.
The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had recently lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that a section of BSF personnel were threatening people living along the border areas and asking them to vote for a particular political party.
While the ECI has already said the ruling party’s remarks were unfortunate, the BSF have said that it should be provided with specific instances so that actions could be taken.
“Someone went to the EC. I have just one simple question. If you let me know the instance, place or the person, we can take all possible actions. But that has not been told to us till now. BSF is a professional force and would never indulge in such activities and in case anybody does he won’t be spared,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, additional director general of the BSF.
