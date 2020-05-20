2 BSF troopers killed in terror attack in Srinagar’s Pandach
While one of the jawans was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital, another succumbed to injuries, the officials said.india Updated: May 20, 2020 19:21 IST
Two BSF troopers were killed when terrorists fired upon them in Pandach area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday.
Motorcycle-borne terrorists attacked the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, 17 km from Srinagar in the outskirts of the city, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.
The injured jawans – aged 35 and 36 – were shifted to SKIMS hospital in Soura.
According to officials, one of the jawans was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital while the other succumbed to injuries.
A search operation has been launched to track the attackers and the area has been cordoned off.
(With agency inputs)