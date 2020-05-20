2 BSF troopers killed in terror attack in Srinagar’s Pandach

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 19:21 IST

Two BSF troopers were killed when terrorists fired upon them in Pandach area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday.

Motorcycle-borne terrorists attacked the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, 17 km from Srinagar in the outskirts of the city, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

The injured jawans – aged 35 and 36 – were shifted to SKIMS hospital in Soura.

According to officials, one of the jawans was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital while the other succumbed to injuries.

A search operation has been launched to track the attackers and the area has been cordoned off.

(With agency inputs)