2 cheetahs released into wild in Kuno; CM Yadav says MP now recognised as 'Cheetah State'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday released two cheetahs brought from Botswana into an open forest in the Kuno National Park following the completion of their quarantine period. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav releases a female cheetah from the quarantine enclosure into the jungle, at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI/X/@CMMadhyaPradesh)

The reintroduction of cheetahs brought from Nigeria, South Africa, and now Botswana is achieving consistent success, and today Madhya Pradesh has earned nationwide recognition as the 'Cheetah State', the CM said on the occasion.

Yadav released female cheetahs, with identification numbers CCV-2 and CCV-3, at a site on the banks of the Kuno River.

This will give impetus to 'Project Cheetah' and add another important chapter to India's wildlife conservation history, an official said.

The objective of Project Cheetah is to restore the endangered animal species in the state, increase their numbers, and prepare them for free hunting and roaming.

CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has embraced cheetahs and made them a part of its family.

"The cheetah reintroduction project was launched in Kuno about three and a half years ago by the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it is progressing successfully. Madhya Pradesh is setting new records in this important project," the CM said.

Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a major centre for religion, investment, and genetic biodiversity, he noted.

After releasing the two cheetahs, CM Yadav toured the Kuno National Park.

Nine cheetahs -- six females and three males -- brought from Botswana to Kuno in February had been kept in small enclosures to allow them to adapt to local conditions. They have now completed their quarantine period.

With the arrival of these cheetahs, the total number of cheetahs in India, including domestically born cubs, increased to 57, the official said.

This is the third major international phase of 'Project Cheetah'.

Earlier, eight cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia on September 17, 2022, while 12 arrived in Kuno from South Africa in 2023.

Wildlife experts believe that cheetahs from Botswana bring greater genetic diversity, which will help develop their healthy and sustainable population in Kuno.

They have also expressed hope that these cheetahs will rapidly integrate into the Kuno environment.

After the completion of the quarantine and acclimatisation process, preparations are underway to relocate some of the cheetahs to other sanctuaries such as Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi in MP, the official added.