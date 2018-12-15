6 civilians among 10 killed in Kashmir after encounter, protests, situation tense

Six civilians were killed and more than a dozen injured during protests by locals against an anti-militancy operation in Sirnoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, triggering tension in the region.

Army officials said three militants, including an army deserter, and a soldier were also killed in the operation. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The civilians were identified as Shahbaz Ali of Monghama village, Suhail Ahmad of Bellow, Liyaqat Ahmad of Parigam, Amir Ahmad Palla of Ashminder and Abid Hussain Lone of Kareemabad. One person is yet to be identified.

Early in the morning, police and army launched an operation in Sirnoo village, five kilometres from Pulwama town.

As the operation was in progress, protesters tried to disrupt it to provide safe passage to trapped militants. In the firing, several civilians sustained injuries and later succumbed.

The situation is tense in the region and authorities have suspended internet services in Pulwama and train services between Srinagar and Banihal.

At least 44 policemen were killed in a series of militant attacks in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, which marked the highest number of casualties in the state since 2006.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs data, till date this year, as many as 87 security personnel, including 44 state police personnel, 32 army jawans, seven CRPF men and one CISF, BSF and SSB jawan, were killed in the state. The data also showed 230 militants died in encounters with security personnel.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 10:40 IST