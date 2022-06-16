2 Congress student wing members climbed on top of water tank amid Delhi stir

While Delhi witnessed tense moments of confrontation between the Congress MPs and the Delhi Police on Wednesday, two National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members on Wednesday reportedly protested against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case from the top of a water tank. According to an activist of the NSUI - Congress' student wing - the duo stayed on the water tank near Kalawati hospital for around six to seven hours, reports said.

The two people - identified as NSUI national secretary Vinod Jhakhar and a second-year Delhi University student Niraj Rai - only came down after NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan convinced them, said NSUI national secretary Nitish Gaur, news agency PTI reported. "They have taken this step as they don't feel safe in their country. Even an exam ends in three hours, what the ED is quizzing Rahul Gandhi about?" Gaur asked.

Meanwhile, New Delhi DCP Amrutha Guguloth told news agency ANI that after they received information about two men climbing a water tank, they immediately called the fire department and made announcements to convince the duo to come down. “After a while, the NSUI president arrived and he convinced them to come down,” she said.

Congress workers have been staging protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning in the alleged money laundering case since Monday when the former party chief made his first appearance at the ED office. During the protests, several top Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, and Randeep Surjewala were detained, and then later released. The protest also led to a major face-off between the Delhi Police and the Congress on Wednesday with the party leaders alleging that cops entered inside the party office and beat up party workers. However, the police have dismissed the claims and said that the protest was “illegal” as large gatherings were banned around the ED office and Congress headquarters.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for three days straight for over 10 hours each day. He will have to appear at the ED office again on Friday as the questioning in connection with the case will continue.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

