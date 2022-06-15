Rahul Gandhi will be questioned again on Friday over National Herald case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have to appear at the ED office again on Friday as the questioning in connection with the National Herald case will continue. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the investigative agency for the third consecutive day for questioning. Congress workers have been staging protests over Rahul Gandhi's questioning in the alleged money laundering case since Monday when the Congress leader made his first appearance at the ED office after being summoned. The protest of the Congress leaders on Wednesday led to a major face-off between the Delhi police and the Congress with the party leaders alleging that cops entered inside the party office and beat up party workers. Delhi Police dismissed the claims and said the protest of the workers on Wednesday was illegal as Section 144 was imposed around the ED office and the Congress headquarters. Congress leader Sachin Pilot was detained on Wednesday. Also Read: ’When India faces threats…': Rahul Gandhi warns BJP on 'Agnipath' scheme

The ED has been taking video and audio recordings of Rahul Gandhi's statements. A report by news agency PTI said Rahul Gandhi's statements are being typed on A4-size papers and are being minutely reviewed by him. Then they are being submitted to the investigating officer after being signed by him.

Gandhi, agency sources told PTI, is being asked about the assets worth about ₹800 crore "owned" by AJL and how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian (YI) was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.

About 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the YI company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment have been put to Gandhi during the questioning held till now, PTI reported.

