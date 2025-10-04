Tamil Nadu police has dismissed two constables – D Sureshraj and P Sundhar – from service after they were arrested of raping a woman in Tiruvannamalai district. The survivor has been sent back home to her native in Andhra Pradesh, as per her wish with the help of state officials after she received treatment, said a senior official. 2 cops gang rape woman in Tamil Nadu, suspended

“After they were arrested, we dismissed them under disciplinary proceedings,” said an officer in Tiruvannamalai who didn’t wish to be named.

The crime had happened on the night of September 30. The two constables were suspended and arrested on the following day and dismissed from government service on October 2 under Article 311 (clause 2) of the Constitution, the officer quoted above said. Sundar and Sureshraj were grade 1 and 2 constables, respectively, the officer added.

A case was registered at the Tiruvannamalai All Women Police Station for abduction and gang rape against the two constables under Sections 87, 70 and 68 of the BNS. The survivor was a 26-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh. While she and her mother were travelling from Chittoor in AP in a vehicle with fruits to be sold, the constables who were on night patrol, stopped them for a routine check. The constables dragged the survivor to a secluded area where they sexually assaulted her.

Locals found them on the road the next morning and called for the state’s 108 ambulance service. Doctors at the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital then informed the police about the sexual assault.

The Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, AS Kumari who spoke to the survivor on video said that it was a shocking case of uniformed personnel committing crime and that a compensation would reach her within 10 days after arrangements were made to take survivor back to her home safely on Thursday.