2 cops probing Tablighi Jamaat case test Covid-19 positive

According to police sources, the two policemen tested positive for the virus two-three days ago.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 09:11 IST
New Delhi
Two policemen of Delhi Police crime branch associated with the probe into the allegations of negligence by the members of Tablighi Jamaat and its chief Maulana Saad have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A member of the crime branch provided this information to IANS on Friday on the condition of anonymity.

According to police sources, the two policemen tested positive for the virus two-three days ago.

Following this, at least 10-12 other policemen have also been kept in home-quarantine.

