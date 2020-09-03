e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 engineers suspended over damage to bridge built under Gramin Sadak Yojna

2 engineers suspended over damage to bridge built under Gramin Sadak Yojna

Construction of the new bridge near Sunwara village over Wanganga river was completed merely two months back in June.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The action came based on an inspection of the new bridge conducted by a team, including technical examiner RK Yadav and MPRRDA, Jabalpur, chief general manager BS Bundela on Tuesday, as per officials. (Photo Sourced)
The action came based on an inspection of the new bridge conducted by a team, including technical examiner RK Yadav and MPRRDA, Jabalpur, chief general manager BS Bundela on Tuesday, as per officials. (Photo Sourced)
         

Two engineers were suspended and another moved out after a bridge built under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in Seoni district, 344 km south east of Bhopal, caved in amid floods, said MP Rural Development Authority officials.

Construction of the new bridge near Sunwara village over Wanganga river was completed merely two months back in June. When flood water caused by incessant rains since August 27 receded on August 30, the superstructure of the Rs 3.12 crore bridge was found washed away. There was damage to another bridge too which is 10 years old and constructed over the same river near a dam at Bheemgarh, as per officials.

Engineers GP Mehra and his assistant SK Agrawal, who held the posts of general manager and assistant manager, respectively, in MP Rural Road Development Authority (MPRRDA) were suspended by the body’s chief executive officer (CEO) Shashank Mishra on Tuesday.

A sub-engineer and in-charge of supervision of the bridge Sonal Rajak was transferred from Seoni, as per officials.

The action came based on an inspection of the new bridge conducted by a team, including technical examiner RK Yadav and MPRRDA, Jabalpur, chief general manager BS Bundela on Tuesday, as per officials.

After damage to the bridge, the executive engineer, now suspended, GP Mehra had said, “Due to incessant rains and flood, all the 10 gates of the dam over Wanganga river near Bheemgarh were opened on Friday night and it caused damage to both the bridges.”

tags
top news
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
India conducts over a million tests on three consecutive days
India conducts over a million tests on three consecutive days
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Who comes close to Kohli: Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Ind stars
Who comes close to Kohli: Akhtar dismisses criticism for praising Ind stars
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In