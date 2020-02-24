2 held for burning woman, daughter to death in Bengal

india

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:54 IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal police have arrested two people for allegedly burning a 40-year-old woman and her teenaged daughter to death near Haldia, around 100 km from Kolkata on February 18, an officer said on Monday.

East Midnapore police superintendent Indira Mukherjee said that the police arrested the two accused--Sheikh Saddam Hussain, 26, and Manzur Alam Mullick, 25--on Sunday. She added that more people were involved in the murder of the woman and her 19-year-old daughter without specifying the number. “We are going to arrest them soon. An investigation is on,” said Mukherjee.

The murders of the two, who were from New Barrackpore in East Midnapore district over 100km from the murder scene, came to light when residents on February 18 found their bodies burning on the banks of the Haldi River.

A preliminary probe into the murders has revealed that the 19-year-old was in a relationship with Hussain, which might have soured, resulting in the murders, according to Mukherjee. “When they were burnt, the victims were still alive,” she added.

Police refused to divulge details of the autopsy report.

A 13-member Special Investigation Team was formed and cracked the case with the arrest of the two accused from Durgachowk. Mullick works as a casual labourer at a Haldia factory while Hussain is a small-time contractor.

“It was a pre-planned murder. The accused are now in custody. Once we interrogate them thoroughly, we will get to extract further details as to what exactly happened, how the victims were brought to Haldia, whether they were sedated or raped and how they were murdered,” Mukherjee said.