2 held on espionage charges for Pakistani official at High Commission in Delhi

PTI |
May 11, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Based on credible intel, a suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive details about Indian Army movements to a handler linked to Pakistan.

Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi.

The initial probe revealed that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. (Pic used for representation)
The initial probe revealed that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information. (Pic used for representation)

Acting on credible intelligence, one suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler regarding Indian Army movements, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

"Based on disclosures made during interrogation, a second conduit was also identified and taken into custody," said the DGP in a post on X.

The initial probe revealed that the accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for classified information.

They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channelling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions, he said.

Two mobile phones have been recovered, and an FIR has been registered, said the DGP.

"This operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security," said Yadav.

He added that further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, focusing on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network.

