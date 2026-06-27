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2 hrs, 60 km: Dramatic chase in Chhattisgarh to nab truck driver who fatally hit 11-yr-old

Instead of stopping after the accident, the driver accelerated and headed towards Mohla in an apparent attempt to escape.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 11:22 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A truck driver who allegedly ran over an 11-year-old girl and tried to flee was arrested after a dramatic 60-kilometre police chase across Chhattisgarh on Friday, officials said.

Hit-and-run accused caught after high-speed chase across Chhattisgarh(Representative image/HT photo)

The pursuit, which lasted nearly two hours and was captured in videos that later circulated on social media, ended just short of the Maharashtra border when the truck went out of control and veered off the road, a news agency PTI report said.

Girl killed on the spot

The incident began in Gundardehi village under the Ambagarh Chowki police station limits on the Rajnandgaon-Manpur road. According to district Additional Superintendent of Police Pitambar Patel, the speeding truck struck the 11-year-old, Poonam, killing her on the spot.

Instead of stopping after the accident, the driver accelerated and headed towards Mohla in an apparent attempt to escape.

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Ran through police barricades

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The driver sustained injuries and was taken to Manpur hospital for treatment. Police said he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Back in Gundardehi village, residents staged a protest after the accident. Villagers placed the girl's body on the road and blocked traffic for nearly two hours, demanding action against the accused.

The blockade was lifted only after senior police officials reached the spot and assured protesters that strict action would be taken.

Following a post-mortem examination, Poonam's body was handed over to her family.

Police have registered a case against the driver and seized the truck, which bears a Maharashtra registration number.

(With PTI inputs)

 
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