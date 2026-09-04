2 Indians killed in Nepal as car plunges into Pokhara's Phewa Lake

Two Indian nationals were killed and two others injured on Friday after their car plunged into Phewa Lake in Nepal's Pokhara, police said. The accident occurred near the Gaurichautara bend in Pokhara-18 in Nepal. (Image for representation)

The car, with a Bihar-registered number plate, fell into the lake at around 4:50 am, according to Jitendra B C, chief of Gandaki Province Police Office.

One of the deceased was identified as 26-year-old Navadeep Kumar Yadav, a resident of Raxaul in Bihar's East Champaran district. The identity of the other deceased Indian national was yet to be established.

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The two injured Indian nationals, identified as Anmol Kumar Yadav, 27, and Suraj Yadav, 33, both from Raxaul, were rescued from the vehicle and taken to Gandaki Medical College for treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable.

The accident occurred near the Gaurichautara bend in Pokhara-18 after the driver lost control while travelling from Sedi towards the lakeside.

Police said a team of around two dozen security personnel was mobilised for the rescue operation soon after the accident.

The car was pulled out of the lake with the help of a crane and taken to the Baidam Ward Police Office.

The two deceased were retrieved unconscious from the waters and taken to the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, where doctors declared them dead, Onlinekhabar news portal reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, according to the report.