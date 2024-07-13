2 killed, 25 injured after bus plunges into 200-feet-deep gorge in J&K's Doda

At least two people were killed and 25 injured after a bus skidded off road and plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday. At least two people were killed and 25 injured after a bus plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday(X/ANI)

“Two people were killed in the accident. 4 were critically injured and 5 others were referred to the hospital. We have referred a total of 9 people to the GMC (Government Medical College) Doda,” Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh told ANI.



“The reason for the accident seems to be a malfunction in the bus... The driver tried his best to avoid the accident. We appreciate his efforts. However, we lost 2 lives in the accident. A total of 26 people were injured, including 2 children... We have referred serious patients to GMC Doda,” he added.

The nine other injured persons, whose condition was stated to be serious, are being treated at the Government Medical College in Doda, the officials told PTI.



The incident comes day after a vehicle skidded off road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Poonch district of J&K, killing a mother-son duo.



As per a PTI report, the Bolero car with eight passengers on board was on its way from Surankote to Srinagar. The vehicle skidded off the road at Pannar and rolled down into deep gorge.



On July 9, three people died and three critically injured when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district.

As per a PTI report, the accident took place near Sounder in the remote Dachhan area around 5.45 pm, the officials said.

They said bodies of three persons were retrieved by the rescuers from the scene. Three other passengers were evacuated and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.



On June 30, a man and his son were killed and his wife was seriously injured when their car fell into a gorge in the Rajouri district. Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Krag Mohra village, was travelling along with his wife Shamim Akhter and son Mohd Mukhtar from Kotranka towards Shahpur, PTI quoted officials as saying.