2 killed, 6 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Shimla

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and six others injured when a bus plunged into a gorge at Mancholi in Chaupal sub-division of Shimla district late Sunday.

The incident took place around 90 kilometres from Shimla when the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Khaddar from Chopal, police said.

The bus fell into the gorge as the retaining wall constructed besides the road collapsed.

The deceased were identified as Priyanka Sharma (28) and Vidya Dutt (55) and those injured were rushed to a local hospital. They were later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) where their condition was stated to be stable. Driver and conductor of the bus were also among the injured, police added.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Ompati Jamwal said, “Prima facie it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle.” He added that police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 21:11 IST