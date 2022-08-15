2 killed after bomb hurled in MP clash: Police

Two persons, one of them a boy, were killed and 15 others were injured after a scrap bomb exploded on Sunday night in Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Vishal Kaushal, and 14-year-old Vaibhav, both residents of Bercha village. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mhow, said police, adding four of the 15 injured have been referred to an Indore hospital.

The incident took place after one of the deceased threw the bomb — used by the Indian Army for practice — at a group of people over a dispute, but was killed in the process.

“A few members of a family would often abuse Vishal’s aunt. We are probing the reasons behind it. On Sunday night, Vishal was drinking alcohol with other villagers when someone teased his aunt again. In a fit of rage,Vishal went to his home, came back with the scrap bomb, and tried to throw the bomb at them,” said Shashikant K, additional superintendent of police, Indore rural. “However, the bomb exploded in his close proximity and he was killed. ”

Initial investigations have revealed that the villagers would collect scrap bombs, reportedly abandoned by personnel of the Army War College and the Infantry school at the practice site in Mhow. Vishal had also collected the bomb from the practice site, police said.

Civilians are banned from entering the practice site of the Army War College, and an investigation has been launched as to how villagers got access to the scrap bombs, police said.

Army officers couldn’t be contacted for the comment despite repeated attempts, but Shashikant said they have also initiated an inquiry into the matter.